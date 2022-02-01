Okanagan weather: Short-term forecast calling for dip in temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight in the Okanagan, and into Wednesday, before warming up for the rest of the workweek.

According to Environment Canada, the mercury will plunge from a high of 1 C on Tuesday to -13 C overnight, with Wednesday’s forecast seeing a high of -5 C and a low of -7 C.

The forecast for Thursday through Sunday will see a mixed bag, complete with clouds, sun and a chance of flurries, with temperatures hovering around 0 to 3 C during the day, and -2 to -3 C overnight.

For the South Okanagan, the mercury will drop to -9 C overnight, with -12 C projected for the North Okanagan.

“In the short term, we’re dealing with a descending ‘slider’ of a system,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan.

He says the system is currently along the Alaskan panhandle, but that it will make, or slide, its way south, resulting in either snow or precipitation for the South Coast.

Castellan says the snowfall totals won’t be large, “but are we going to see enough of a headache on the highway system passes – the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector? Likely a few centimetres are going to fall.”

He also surmised that Kelowna could see some Wednesday evening flurries totalling a centimetre or two.

