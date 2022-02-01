Menu

Okanagan weather: Short-term forecast calling for dip in temperatures

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 7:34 pm
View of West Kelowna and Okanagan Lake View image in full screen
A view of the Central Okanagan on Tuesday afternoon. Environment Canada says the mercury will fall from 1 C on Tuesday to -13 C overnight, with Wednesday seeing a high of -5 C and a low of -7 C. Global News

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight in the Okanagan, and into Wednesday, before warming up for the rest of the workweek.

According to Environment Canada, the mercury will plunge from a high of 1 C on Tuesday to -13 C overnight, with Wednesday’s forecast seeing a high of -5 C and a low of -7 C.

The forecast for Thursday through Sunday will see a mixed bag, complete with clouds, sun and a chance of flurries, with temperatures hovering around 0 to 3 C during the day, and -2 to -3 C overnight.

Read more: B.C. weather: 2-10 cm of snow projected for South Coast

For the South Okanagan, the mercury will drop to -9 C overnight, with -12 C projected for the North Okanagan.

“In the short term, we’re dealing with a descending ‘slider’ of a system,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan.

He says the system is currently along the Alaskan panhandle, but that it will make, or slide, its way south, resulting in either snow or precipitation for the South Coast.

Castellan says the snowfall totals won’t be large, “but are we going to see enough of a headache on the highway system passes – the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector? Likely a few centimetres are going to fall.”

He also surmised that Kelowna could see some Wednesday evening flurries totalling a centimetre or two.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 31
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
