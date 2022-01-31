A child sustains life threatening injuries after being struck outside her school

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police say a ten-year-old girl is currently in hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a Chevy Silverado outside Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School where the girl was a student.

“The Chevy Silverado was westbound on Lancaster when the child was struck and went under the vehicle,” said Sgt. Steve Koopman, a Traffic Safety supervisor with Kingston Police.

Police say it happened at about 3:40pm in the afternoon on Monday, January 31.

Officers from the uniform patrol, traffic safety, forensic identification, emergency response and criminal investigations unit were all at the scene looking to reconstruct what happened.

There are three schools, as well as daycares, in the area where the collision happened.

Global News talked to a mom whose child attends a daycare at one of the area schools. She said she heard what she thought was a car hitting a snowbank. She says the collision occurred at pick-up, a time of day when that stretch of Lancaster is busy and chaotic.

“This is the worst thing that anyone ever wants to deal with at the same time we have to be professional and we have to collect the evidence that’s potentially in front of us and interpret that data and determine the sequence of events” said Sgt. Koopman.

The truck involved in the collision will be taken back to the police station for further investigation while victim services is dispatched to help the school community.