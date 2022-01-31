Menu

Weather

Winter storm watch issued for London region ahead of heavy snow later in week

By Matthew Trevithick Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 4:52 pm
FILE - People make their way along the Rideau Canal Pathway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - People make their way along the Rideau Canal Pathway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada’s national weather service has issued a winter storm watch for London, Middlesex County and surrounding areas ahead of forecast heavy snow and wind gusts expected later on in the week.

The watch is in effect for Wednesday until Friday, Environment Canada says.

Similar watches have been thrown up across much of southwestern Ontario, including in Elgin, Lambton and Oxford counties.

Read more: More snow expected for southern Ontario to start off February

Environment Canada forecasters say rain showers expected Tuesday night will turn into snow Wednesday morning, heavy snow, gusty winds, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The snowfall is expected to ease up Friday morning, at which point London is expected to have seen total accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the advisory states.

Wind gusts of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour are expected in several locales, Environment Canada says.

London’s forecast for Tuesday calls for sunny skies and gusty winds in the morning, feeling like -12. The afternoon high will be above freezing at 3 C.

Snow and a high of -2 C is expected Wednesday, snow and a high of -7 C on Thursday, and a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -10 C on Friday.

