Boy, 5, rescued from burning Moose Lake home in weekend blaze

A five-year-old boy was rescued from a house fire Saturday in Mosakahiken Cree Nation (Moose Lake), RCMP said.

The house, located across the street from the RCMP detachment on Spruce Street in the community, caught fire on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., police said, and officers were told a small child was trapped inside.

Police said officers, with the help of a community member, tried to get inside, but the smoke was too thick. After breaking windows to let smoke out of the home, two officers were able to enter the burning building, where they found the boy on the floor, covered with a blanket.

He was carried out of the house and taken to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in stable condition.

A man, a woman and two other boys, 5 and 2, had been able to escape the blaze with minor injuries. The officers who went inside were treated at the local nursing station.

Moose Lake RCMP said the fire doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature.

