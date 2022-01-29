Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southern Ontario under ‘extreme cold warning’ with wind chills of -30: Environment Canada

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 11:38 am
Cold Weather Ontario View image in full screen
Hamilton's medical officer of health issued the city's third cold weather alert of 2022 on Jan. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Almost all of southern Ontario will need to brave the frosty conditions as Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning.

According to a statement issued by the weather agency, wind chill values were hovering around -30 Saturday morning.

In an updated release, Environment Canada said the province can see wind chills between -25 and -30 Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

Read more: London, Ont. region braces for extreme cold Friday into Saturday

Environment Canada said they issue extreme cold warnings when temperatures or wind chill values elevate the risk to health.

The weather agency is warning residents to dress appropriately to the conditions in order to prevent health risks such as frostbite or hypothermia.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the statement read.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

Read more: Toronto under extreme cold warning as temperatures to drop as low as -30 with wind chill

The agency reminded residents to look out for cold-related symptoms.

“Shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” Environment Canada listed.

Conditions are expected to improve with a slight warm-up by Sunday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Extreme cold weather hits eastern parts of the US' Extreme cold weather hits eastern parts of the US
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagOntario weather tagWeather Warning tagExtreme Cold Weather Alert tag#ONstorm tagWindchill tagExtreme Cold Weather Warning tagontario weather warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers