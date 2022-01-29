Southern Ontario under ‘extreme cold warning’ with wind chills of -30: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Almost all of southern Ontario will need to brave the frosty conditions as Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning.

According to a statement issued by the weather agency, wind chill values were hovering around -30 Saturday morning.

In an updated release, Environment Canada said the province can see wind chills between -25 and -30 Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

Environment Canada said they issue extreme cold warnings when temperatures or wind chill values elevate the risk to health.

The weather agency is warning residents to dress appropriately to the conditions in order to prevent health risks such as frostbite or hypothermia.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the statement read.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

The agency reminded residents to look out for cold-related symptoms.

“Shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” Environment Canada listed.

Conditions are expected to improve with a slight warm-up by Sunday afternoon.