Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP release vehicle photo in search for missing dad and daughter

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 9:21 pm
A stock photo of a 2005 Honda Civic.
A stock photo of a 2005 Honda Civic. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP

Police on Vancouver Island released a vehicle description as they renewed their appeal for information in the search for a missing dad and daughter.

Jesse Bennett, 36, and his seven-year-old daughter Violet were reported missing on Sunday, following a family court order to return the girl to her mother as a part of a joint custody agreement.

Read more: Father and seven-year-old daughter go missing from Vancouver Island home

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has said it believes Bennett is “actively evading police,” and is in breach of the custody order.

Mounties said Friday that they had received numerous tips and possible sightings across Vancouver Island, in the Lower Mainland and even in B.C.’s southeast.

“Today, we are asking people to be on the lookout not only for Violet and Jesse but also for the vehicle Jesse is believed to be driving, a 2005 grey Honda Civic, four door sedan bearing BC license plate HL111E with distinctive, Christianity focused stickers on the back,” RCMP Sgt. Trevor Busch said in a media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
RCMP release vehicle photo in search for missing dad and daughter - image View image in full screen
RCMP

 

Police said they have no reason to believe Violet is in danger, but that she is meant to be with her mother.

Bennett is described five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly shaved head or wearing hat) and a beard.

Violet is approximately four feet tall and weighs between 50-60 pounds, with blue eyes and big natural curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact  the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at or the police in their jurisdiction to report.

Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagMissing tagFamily tagMissing Girl tagCustody tagEvading Police tagmissing family tagFamily court tagCustody Dispute tagmisisng dad tagmissing dad and daughter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers