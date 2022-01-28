RCMP release vehicle photo in search for missing dad and daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Police on Vancouver Island released a vehicle description as they renewed their appeal for information in the search for a missing dad and daughter.

Jesse Bennett, 36, and his seven-year-old daughter Violet were reported missing on Sunday, following a family court order to return the girl to her mother as a part of a joint custody agreement.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has said it believes Bennett is “actively evading police,” and is in breach of the custody order.

Mounties said Friday that they had received numerous tips and possible sightings across Vancouver Island, in the Lower Mainland and even in B.C.’s southeast.

“Today, we are asking people to be on the lookout not only for Violet and Jesse but also for the vehicle Jesse is believed to be driving, a 2005 grey Honda Civic, four door sedan bearing BC license plate HL111E with distinctive, Christianity focused stickers on the back,” RCMP Sgt. Trevor Busch said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen RCMP

Police said they have no reason to believe Violet is in danger, but that she is meant to be with her mother.

Bennett is described five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly shaved head or wearing hat) and a beard.

Violet is approximately four feet tall and weighs between 50-60 pounds, with blue eyes and big natural curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at or the police in their jurisdiction to report.

2:19 What is a Silver Alert? What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020