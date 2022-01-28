Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

CFL veteran SirVincent Rogers signs 1-day contract to retire as a Redblack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2022 7:20 pm
SirVincent Rogers View image in full screen
SirVincent Rogers speaks to reporters as the team clears out of the locker room, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers has signed a one-day contract with the Ottawa Redblacks so he may retire as a member of the team.

The 35-year-old played four seasons in Ottawa from 2015-18. He helped the Redblacks to a Grey Cup title in 2016.

He was named the leagues most outstanding lineman in 2015 and a CFL all-star in 2015 and 2018.

Rogers first came to the CFL in 2013 as a free-agent pickup of the Toronto Argonauts. He spent two years there before he landed with Ottawa.

READ MORE: Edmonton brings back CFL veteran SirVincent Rogers

In 2019, Rogers signed with Edmonton, where he spent the remainder of his career.

“My mind can no longer will my body to play football at the level we’ve all been accustomed to,” said Rogers in a release.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
