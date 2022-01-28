Menu

Canada

Boil-water advisory lifted for Iqaluit amid fuel contamination concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2022 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Contaminated Iqaluit water tank isolated following initial inspection' Contaminated Iqaluit water tank isolated following initial inspection
WATCH: Contaminated Iqaluit water tank isolated following initial inspection – Oct 22, 2021

Nunavut’s Health Department has lifted a precautionary boil-water advisory for the city of Iqaluit.

The capital’s 8,000 people had been under the advisory since Jan. 19 when the city started using a bypass system to pump water to residents.

The city shut down its treatment plant the same day after drinking water coming from taps was found to contain traces of fuel.

The water was also contaminated with fuel late last year and residents were under a do-not-consume order for two months.

The Health Department says in a statement that the boil-water advisory was temporary to ensure the water was safe to drink while the city was switching over to the bypass.

Story continues below advertisement

The department says such advisories are standard whenever there is a significant change to how the water is treated.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
