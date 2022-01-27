Man set on fire during Red Deer robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Red Deer RCMP are looking for answers after a shocking assault last week.

RCMP said a man was walking along the Kerry Wood Drive path near Overdown Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 when he was attacked by three men.

The victim was assaulted and robbed of his hockey equipment, then his clothing was set on fire as the suspects took off toward Bower Ponds.

He was able to put out the flames and suffered only minor injuries.

RCMP said they only have vague descriptions of the attackers, who were all wearing balaclavas. One of them had a pompom on top and was wearing a darker grey snowboard jacket, jeans, and beige boots.

If you have information on the suspects or this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.