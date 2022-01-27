Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man set on fire during Red Deer robbery

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 1:07 pm
Image of the side of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
Red Deer RCMP are looking for three suspects in a violent robbery Jan. 18, 2022. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Red Deer RCMP are looking for answers after a shocking assault last week.

RCMP said a man was walking along the Kerry Wood Drive path near Overdown Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 when he was attacked by three men.

The victim was assaulted and robbed of his hockey equipment, then his clothing was set on fire as the suspects took off toward Bower Ponds.

He was able to put out the flames and suffered only minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary police say random stabbings in December were ‘hate-motivated attacks’

RCMP said they only have vague descriptions of the attackers, who were all wearing balaclavas. One of them had a pompom on top and was wearing a darker grey snowboard jacket, jeans, and beige boots.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information on the suspects or this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagRobbery tagAlberta crime tagRed Deer tagRed Deer RCMP tagRed Deer Crime tagRed Deer robbery tagman set on fire tagRed Deer robbery and assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers