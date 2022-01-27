Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out at Brampton home garage, one taken to hospital as precaution

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 8:12 am
Glenridge Road fire in Brampton. View image in full screen
Glenridge Road fire in Brampton. Doug Gamey / Global News

Brampton fire officials say a family was able to escape their home after a fire broke out in their garage.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Glenridge Road near Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway at around 3:22 a.m. Thursday.

“Firefighters were met with heavy fire coming out of the garage when we responded. It has extended into the neighbouring semi-detached unit,” Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes told reporters.

Boyes said the fire is under control and firefighters are just dealing with hotspots.

Read more: 3 young boys dead after townhouse fire in Brampton

One person was take to a local hospital as a precaution.

No firefighters were injured, Boyes said.

He also said working smoke alarms alerted the residents of the fire.

“They were able to exit quickly. They are now safe,” Boyes said. “It’s just a great message to everyone to make sure you have working smoke alarms, working carbon monoxide alarms and you know what to do in the event of a fire.”

“These people in this home were actually able to evacuate and notify the neighbours too in this semi-detached unit.”

Williams Parkway was closed from Bramalea Road to Grenoble Boulevard.

