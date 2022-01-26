Boy, 13, charged after Toronto pharmacy robbed: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Toronto, police say.

According to Toronto Police, the robbery took place at a pharmacy on Jan. 18 in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area.

Officers said a “firearm was produced and narcotics were stolen.”

Police said a 13-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery.

According to police, the boy has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of property over $5,000.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Toronto police confirmed to Global News that the boy was previously charged on Jan. 20, in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Carter.