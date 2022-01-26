Kingston, Ont. road closures planned as ‘freedom convoy’ rolls into the city

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police have released a plan to deal with an influx of transport trucks involved in the “freedom rally” convoy that is expected to arrive in Kingston Thursday afternoon.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Kingston Police confirm that they will be limiting traffic in the area of the city where the convoy of truckers is planning to exit Highway 401.

There will be road closures along Gardiners Road in the west end of Kingston for a number of hours “to minimize interruption to the City of Kingston and ensure traffic safety.”

According to the press release, “while not condoning or approving of the convoy, Kingston Police is working in conjunction with the Ontario Provincial Police, Kingston Fire & Rescue, Frontenac Paramedic Services, and various departments with the City of Kingston to reduce any impact on the Kingston community and surrounding area.”

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 27, Kingston Police community volunteers will begin erecting barricades and closing Gardiners Road at Cataraqui Woods Drive to the south and Highway 38 at McIvor Road to the north.

Access point roadways such as Creekford Road, Centennial Drive, Midland Avenue and Fortune Crescent will also be closed at Gardiners Road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Kingston Police say it is difficult to estimate the length of time the road closures will be in place, but it is anticipated that the closures will be in place for at least two to three hours, possibly reopening at approximately 8:00 p.m.

According to the city’s police department only emergency vehicles will be allowed access through the closure points.

Kingston Transit will not provide service at the INVISTA Centre while the closures are in place and transit passengers can access detour information through the Kingston Transit service alerts webpage.

