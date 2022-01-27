‘Freedom Convoy’ draws large crowd in London, Ont. on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists can expect heavy delays along Highway 401 in the London, Ont., region on Thursday resulting from the south routes of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” of truck drivers and supporters protesting vaccination mandates on cross-border truck drivers.

Organizers describe the vaccine mandate as an example of political overreach resulting in economic harm, arguing the policy hurts small businesses and denies some workers the means to survive.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has spoken out against the protests, stating that it does not support “and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways and bridges.”

In London, convoys travelling from Sarnia and Windsor are set to meet at the Flying J Travel Center on Highbury Avenue South at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Participants are expected to stick around for at least an hour before heading eastbound on Highway 401 toward Drumbo and eventually stopping in Kingston for the day.

Ultimately, the convoys will join others from across Canada in Ottawa this weekend.

Well before the convoys arrived in London, a crowd began gathering at the Flying J Travel Center, with more than 100 supporters on hand by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The sound of horns filled the air as protesters cheered on from the side of the road, draped in Canadian flags, holding up signs calling for freedom from restrictions and handing out coffee and doughnuts to stay warm.

We’re awaiting the arrival of a trucker convoy protesting against #COVID19 vaccine mandates. Here’s the crowd so far, more than 100 people standing in the cold with a packed parking lot behind them. The convoy is expected to arrive at the Flying J Travel Center at 11am #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/75UkRMstOL — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) January 27, 2022

Speaking with Global News on Wednesday, OPP said officers would be monitoring the events.

“What we want is for the demonstrators to be safe, we want people who may gather to watch the convoy go through to be safe and we want those who are on the road with the demonstrators as motorists to be safe as well,” said Derek Rogers, the regional media relations co-ordinator for West Region OPP.

“We will have a significant number of officers in the area to maintain an orderly flow and to ensure that everybody remains safe.”

London police advised motorists Thursday morning to expect heavy delays in both directions along Highbury Avenue near Highway 401. As well, as of 10:40 a.m., the curb lane of Wellington Road was closed to southbound traffic at Exeter Road.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine. The Americans followed suit last Saturday.

The plan did not take effect until Jan. 15, to give the drivers a couple of months to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

More shots of the crowd at the Flying J Travel Center. There’s donuts and coffee being handed out and horns fill the air from vehicles passing by. The convoy should arrive in a few moments from now #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/7T0mZxUqwh — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) January 27, 2022

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen and Andrew Graham

