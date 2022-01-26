Guelph man accused of stealing $600 worth of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards

Guelph police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection to four thefts involving Magic: The Gathering playing cards.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the first theft of the popular trading cards was reported in July 2021.
In that case, staff at a Stone Road store spotted someone on surveillance video grabbing four packs of the cards valued at $45 each.
Police said an investigation revealed the same man had been involved in similar thefts at the same store, as well as another store on Woodlawn Road.
More than $600 in cards were stolen during the four thefts.
The suspect turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was charged with four counts of theft under $5,000.
