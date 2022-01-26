Menu

Crime

Guelph man accused of stealing $600 worth of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 1:51 pm
The front and back of a card from the popular collectible card game 'Magic: The Gathering'. View image in full screen
The front and back of a card from the popular collectible card game 'Magic: The Gathering'. Lethbridge Police Service

Guelph police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection to four thefts involving Magic: The Gathering playing cards.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the first theft of the popular trading cards was reported in July 2021.

In that case, staff at a Stone Road store spotted someone on surveillance video grabbing four packs of the cards valued at $45 each.

Police said an investigation revealed the same man had been involved in similar thefts at the same store, as well as another store on Woodlawn Road.

More than $600 in cards were stolen during the four thefts.

The suspect turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was charged with four counts of theft under $5,000.

