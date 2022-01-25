Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Burn barrels going out Tuesday to help keep Winnipeg homeless encampments safe

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 12:41 pm
A fire breaks out at a homeless camp in Winnipeg in this 2020 file photo. An effort is underway to provide encampments with burn barrels for safety. View image in full screen
A fire breaks out at a homeless camp in Winnipeg in this 2020 file photo. An effort is underway to provide encampments with burn barrels for safety. Global News / Diana Foxall

A new pilot project with local homeless outreach groups collaborating with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), is aiming to help unsheltered people stay warm and do so safely.

The WFPS is handing out 15 burn bins to various homeless camps around Winnipeg this week. It’s an initiative that Kris Clemens of End Homelessness Winnipeg says is all about harm reduction.

“It’s designed to be a harm reduction initiative that can help both protect individuals who are unsheltered and sleeping in encampments from the effects of the cold weather — frostbite, hypothermia — but also from the risks of open fires,” Clemens told Global Winnipeg.

“Each year, fires get out of control at outdoor and encampment locations, and this can destroy people’s belongings and cause severe injury and even death.”

Clemens said the project is a standard, city-wide solution that gives people a safer alternative for open fires. In February of last year, one person was killed when a fire tore through an encampment and caused an explosion near the Disraeli Freeway.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 person dead after explosion at homeless camp in Winnipeg

Clemens said street outreach work, as well as the addition of more warming spaces in the city, has helped reduce the number of encampments in Winnipeg.

Trending Stories

“Also, with the evolution of the pandemic, and education on COVID prevention and mitigation in the shelter system, there’s been some effective outreach to help address concerns people might have had accessing shelters due to the risk of COVID,” she said.

“That being said, there are still people sleeping in encampments and unsheltered locations across the city, and for these individuals, fire is an ongoing safety risk.”

 

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to distributing the burn barrels, which will be done by WFPS in partnership with the Main Street Project, firefighters will provide encampment residents with fire safety training and fire prevention tips for using the barrels Tuesday afternoon.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homeless tagHomelessness tagWFPS tagMain Street Project tagEnd Homelessness Winnipeg tagKris Clemens tagburn barrells tagburn bins tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers