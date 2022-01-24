Winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto, parts of eastern GTA

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and parts of the eastern GTA with snowfall expected to impact the evening commute.

The weather agency issued the advisory for Toronto, Pickering, Oshawa, and southern Durham Region, warning of peak snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour and a total of 5 to 10 cm by Monday night.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said it’s a “rare lake-enhanced snowfall for the central and eastern GTA.”

“An Alberta clipper is moving through southern Ontario today bringing a general 2 to 4 cm of snowfall, however higher amounts are expected near the shore of lake Ontario where up to 10 cm is likely,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“From Toronto, to Oshawa and up to Richmond Hill, locally 10 cm of snow falling in a short period of time during the evening commute is causing significant problems on roadways.

“Numerous accidents have already been reported and once again plows are having a hard time keeping up with the snow that is falling at 1 to 2 cm per hour. This does not compare to the 5 to 10 cm per hour amounts in last Monday’s blizzard, but it is still enough to cause major disruptions.”

Numerous accidents and traffic backups this afternoon from the snow. Give yourself time to get home safe. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/QEctU5xdhO — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 24, 2022

The Ministry of Transportation’s traffic cameras showed a snow-covered Highway 401 in parts of North York, Scarborough, and into Durham Region around 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Farnell said the snow will taper to light flurries by midnight.

He added that “very cold” temperatures will remain in place for at least the next week, meaning the snow won’t be melting anytime soon.

2:42 Ontario snow storm strands Global viewers for days: they call for help Ontario snow storm strands Global viewers for days: they call for help