Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto, parts of eastern GTA

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 3:57 pm
Highway 401 at Morningside Avenue Monday around 3:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Highway 401 at Morningside Avenue Monday around 3:30 p.m. MTO

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and parts of the eastern GTA with snowfall expected to impact the evening commute.

The weather agency issued the advisory for Toronto, Pickering, Oshawa, and southern Durham Region, warning of peak snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour and a total of 5 to 10 cm by Monday night.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said it’s a “rare lake-enhanced snowfall for the central and eastern GTA.”

Read more: Crews continue snow clearing effort in Toronto after Monday’s major storm

“An Alberta clipper is moving through southern Ontario today bringing a general 2 to 4 cm of snowfall, however higher amounts are expected near the shore of lake Ontario where up to 10 cm is likely,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“From Toronto, to Oshawa and up to Richmond Hill, locally 10 cm of snow falling in a short period of time during the evening commute is causing significant problems on roadways.

“Numerous accidents have already been reported and once again plows are having a hard time keeping up with the snow that is falling at 1 to 2 cm per hour. This does not compare to the 5 to 10 cm per hour amounts in last Monday’s blizzard, but it is still enough to cause major disruptions.”

Trending Stories

The Ministry of Transportation’s traffic cameras showed a snow-covered Highway 401 in parts of North York, Scarborough, and into Durham Region around 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Farnell said the snow will taper to light flurries by midnight.

He added that “very cold” temperatures will remain in place for at least the next week, meaning the snow won’t be melting anytime soon.

Click to play video: 'Ontario snow storm strands Global viewers for days: they call for help' Ontario snow storm strands Global viewers for days: they call for help
Ontario snow storm strands Global viewers for days: they call for help
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagWeather tagdurham region tagGTA tagToronto weather tagToronto snow tagGTA weather tagwinter weather travel advisory tagDurham Region weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers