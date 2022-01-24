Menu

Canada

4 injured in helicopter crash southeast of Edmonton on Sunday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 3:31 pm
The ever-popular air ambulance service STARS unveiled its next-generation helicopters View image in full screen
The ever-popular air ambulance service STARS unveiled its next-generation helicopters. Handout/airbus.com

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash that happened Sunday, Jan. 23, east of Camrose, Alta.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said two crews and two helicopters were asked to respond. STARS 3 from Edmonton was first to arrive on scene near Daysland.

The team removed four patients and took them to ambulances.

Two patients with traumatic injuries were flown by STARS to hospital. Both arrived in stable condition, according to STARS.

The patients were a 46-year-old man who was taken to the university hospital and a 43-year-old woman who was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The crash site was about 145 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

