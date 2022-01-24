Menu

Crime

Driver hits Cobourg police cruiser in failed attempt to flee, officers say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Driver hits Cobourg police car in failed attempt to flee' Driver hits Cobourg police car in failed attempt to flee
A man was arrested after police say he struck a Cobourg Police Service cruiser while attempting to flee on Friday afternoon.

A Cobourg police cruiser was damaged and one man was charged following an incident on Friday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 3 p.m. officers looking into a traffic complaint in the area of Orange and Spring streets found a vehicle in a parking lot.

Read more: Graffiti spree in Cobourg, Ont. leads to one arrest, others sought: police

“When police approached, the vehicle sped off, almost hitting an officer and subsequently hitting a police cruiser,” police said.

Police managed to block a laneway to prevent the vehicle from leaving and the driver was charged.

Harjinder Pal Deewra, 23, of Brampton, Ont., was charged with dangerous driving; assault with a weapon; assaulting a police officer; mischief under $5,000; possession of methamphetamine;  possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; two counts of failing to comply with probation; and one count of failing to comply a with release order.

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Cobourg over the weekend.

