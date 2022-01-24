Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

London, Ont. could get 10 cm of snow on Monday: Environment Canada

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 24, 2022 8:26 am
snow shovelling london ontario View image in full screen
A London resident clearing his driveway in December 2017. Jake Jeffrey / 980 CFPL

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont., and Middlesex County, as well as for areas to the south and east of the region.

The national weather agency is expecting 5 to 10 cm of snowfall by the end of the day on Monday with “reduced visibility at times due to heavy snow.”

Read more: Frigid forecast prompts MLHU to extend cold weather alert to Monday

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” the advisory reads.

Trending Stories

Meteorologists add that the snowfall should taper off after midnight.

Monday’s forecast for London is calling for 5 cm of snowfall during the day and another 5 cm in the evening with a high of -7 C and an overnight low of -17 C.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also a risk of snow squall overnight, according to the forecast.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagWinter weather tagSnowfall taglondon weather tagTravel advisory tagwinter weather travel advisory tagLondon Snow tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers