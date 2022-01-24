London, Ont. could get 10 cm of snow on Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont., and Middlesex County, as well as for areas to the south and east of the region.

The national weather agency is expecting 5 to 10 cm of snowfall by the end of the day on Monday with “reduced visibility at times due to heavy snow.”

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” the advisory reads.

Meteorologists add that the snowfall should taper off after midnight.

Monday’s forecast for London is calling for 5 cm of snowfall during the day and another 5 cm in the evening with a high of -7 C and an overnight low of -17 C.

There is also a risk of snow squall overnight, according to the forecast.