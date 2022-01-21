Life sentence handed down to man convicted in cold case murder of girlfriend

Send this page to someone via email

A man convicted for killing his girlfriend in 2002 has been handed a life sentence.

Stephane Parent will not be eligible for parole for 17 years.

Parent was found guilty of second-degree murder last October in the death Adrienne McColl.

She was just 21 years old when her body was found in a ditch near Nanton on Feb. 17, 2002, after she went missing on Valentine’s Day.

McColl had been strangled and beaten to death.

Parent was arrested and charged 16 years to the day her body was found, thanks to advancements in forensic technology which allowed police to discover new evidence in the cold case.

Story continues below advertisement

Sentencing had originally been scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021, but was adjourned to Friday.

Parent did not have a defense lawyer present and didn’t submit a suggested sentence, but shook his head as the decision came down.

When asked if he had any objection to the Crown’s written submission, Parent continued to defend himself, saying he was not guilty.

He was also handed a lifetime firearms ban.

1:55 Remembering Adrienne McColl: best friend seeks justice in historical Calgary murder Remembering Adrienne McColl: best friend seeks justice in historical Calgary murder – Mar 20, 2018