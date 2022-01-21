Menu

Crime

Life sentence handed down to man convicted in cold case murder of girlfriend

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 3:30 pm
Adrienne McColl, 21, in an undated photo View image in full screen
Adrienne McColl, 21, in an undated photo was found dead outside Nanton on February 17, 2002. Alberta RCMP

A man convicted for killing his girlfriend in 2002 has been handed a life sentence.

Stephane Parent will not be eligible for parole for 17 years.

Parent was found guilty of second-degree murder last October in the death Adrienne McColl.

Read more: Stephane Parent remains in custody, court case put over a month for 2002 death of Adrienne McColl

She was just 21 years old when her body was found in a ditch near Nanton on Feb. 17, 2002, after she went missing on Valentine’s Day.

McColl had been strangled and beaten to death.

Parent was arrested and charged 16 years to the day her body was found, thanks to advancements in forensic technology which allowed police to discover new evidence in the cold case.

Read more: Stephane Parent convicted of 2nd-degree murder in Calgary girlfriend’s death nearly 20 years ago

Sentencing had originally been scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021, but was adjourned to Friday.

Parent did not have a defense lawyer present and didn’t submit a suggested sentence, but shook his head as the decision came down.

When asked if he had any objection to the Crown’s written submission, Parent continued to defend himself, saying he was not guilty.

He was also handed a lifetime firearms ban.

Click to play video: 'Remembering Adrienne McColl: best friend seeks justice in historical Calgary murder' Remembering Adrienne McColl: best friend seeks justice in historical Calgary murder
Remembering Adrienne McColl: best friend seeks justice in historical Calgary murder – Mar 20, 2018
