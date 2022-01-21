Menu

Crime

Judge denies request by man accused of killing Toronto officer to have pub ban lifted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Lawyer for accused in death of Toronto police officer wants details released' Lawyer for accused in death of Toronto police officer wants details released
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 2) The lawyer for a man accused of killing a police officer went before a judge to have a publication ban partially lifted. As Catherine McDonald reports, Umar Zameer’s lawyer says he wants to correct a misleading narrative to ensure a fair trial – Dec 2, 2021

TORONTO — A judge has denied a request to partially lift a publication ban in the case of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.

Umar Zameer, who made the request late last year, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

The 55-year-old officer died on July 2 after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Read more: Man charged in Toronto officer’s death wants pub ban changed to address ‘misleading’ narrative

Justice Jill Copeland granted Zameer bail in September, but the reasons for her decision and evidence presented in court are covered by a standard publication ban, which the defence had requested.

Trending Stories
Zameer sought to lift parts of the ban to address what his lawyer called a “misleading” narrative presented to the public.

That came after Toronto’s police chief had called Northrup’s death an “intentional and deliberate act” at a news conference the day the officer died, and after Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory criticized the decision to grant Zameer bail.

Zameer’s lawyer, Nader Hasan, says he is disappointed with the ruling released today.

Click to play video: 'Funeral held for Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup' Funeral held for Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup
Funeral held for Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup – Jul 12, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
