Crime

Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 1:39 pm
Kingston police station sign. View image in full screen
Kingston police station sign. Global Kingston

The Kingston Police Services Board met virtually on Thursday, and part of the agenda was a look back at the overall crime statistics for 2021.

Overall crimes increased slightly, with 48,893 calls for services compared with 46,720 in 2020.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man facing 24 charges after foot chase with police

The crime category that saw the biggest increase over the previous year was frauds, with 876 cases compared with 790 in 2020.

There was a decrease in thefts by 150, while theft of vehicles rose by 34.

Harassing phone calls and criminal harassment saw big jumps over the prior year, with harassing phone calls jumping by 85 and criminal harassment by 36 over the previous year.

The category with the most offences was crimes against property, which saw 5,593 in 2021, a decrease from 2020.

There were 667 assaults reported in 2021, compared with 687 in 2020.

