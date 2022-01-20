Kingston Police Services Board releases yearly crime statistics

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Kingston Police Services Board met virtually on Thursday, and part of the agenda was a look back at the overall crime statistics for 2021.

Overall crimes increased slightly, with 48,893 calls for services compared with 46,720 in 2020.

The crime category that saw the biggest increase over the previous year was frauds, with 876 cases compared with 790 in 2020.

There was a decrease in thefts by 150, while theft of vehicles rose by 34.

Harassing phone calls and criminal harassment saw big jumps over the prior year, with harassing phone calls jumping by 85 and criminal harassment by 36 over the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement

2:48 Kingston Police investigating potential act of racism Kingston Police investigating potential act of racism

The category with the most offences was crimes against property, which saw 5,593 in 2021, a decrease from 2020.

There were 667 assaults reported in 2021, compared with 687 in 2020.