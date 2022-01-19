Residential parking ban begins Thursday, city councillor worried about costly courtesy tows

Send this page to someone via email

The first residential parking ban of 2022 is set to take effect Thursday night.

Starting at 7 p.m., residents in snow zones D, I, O, S, U, and V will need to move their vehicles until 7 a.m. Friday.

The ban will continue for 12-hour cycles in different areas of the city until Sunday at 7 a.m.

Residents can find their snow zone at the city’s address lookup tool and can view the schedule on the city’s website.

Vehicles parked in a designated clearing zone could receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early) and the car will be towed to a nearby street.

But Waverley West city councillor Janice Lukes says changes need to be made to the towing process.

Currently, a courtesy tow is offered by the city, meaning the owner of the vehicle that needs to be moved doesn’t have to pay for the cost of the tow which adds up to just under 40 bucks.

The city foots the bill, meaning it ends up costing all Winnipeggers.

“The courtesy tows are paid by the taxpayer, they’re not being paid by the vehicle owner that’s in violation of the parking ban,” Lukes told 680 CJOB.

“In the November and December courtesy tows, we have estimates that $1.5 million was paid.” Lukes told 680 CJOB.

The councillor has put forward a motion at City Hall in hopes of ending this process and making sure those who don’t move their car have to pay for the ticket and the tow.

Lukes also is concerned about the number of violators. She says there are so many sometimes, that there aren’t enough city workers to give out tickets or not enough tow trucks to move cars, which leads to cars sitting idle while the cleanup goes on.