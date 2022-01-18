Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School closures and other cancellations in Manitoba for Tuesday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 7:30 am
It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Tuesday. View image in full screen
It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Tuesday.

It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Tuesday.

School Cancellations

  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Seine River School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Hanover School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division

 

The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Tuesday due to poor road conditions:

  • Gabrielle-Roy (Ile des Chênes)
  • Lagimodière (Lorette)
  • Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
  • Réal Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly)
  • Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
  • Saint-jean Baptiste
  • École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
  • École Sainte Agathe
  • École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
  • École Saint-Georges
Trending Stories

 

Daycares and preschools:

  • Teulon Day Care & Teulon Day Care School-Age Program
  • Stonewall Childrens Center
  • Stonewall Childrens Center
  • Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndal
  • Balmoral Childcare Centre
  • Dugald Daycare

Buses:

  • All buses in Portage la Prairie School Division will not be running

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Closures tagCancellations tagschool cancellations tagSnow Days tagon January 18 tagsnow closures tagwinnipeg snow closures tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers