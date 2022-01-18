School closures and other cancellations in Manitoba for Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Tuesday.

School Cancellations

Lord Selkirk School Division

Seine River School Division

Interlake School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Hanover School Division

Lakeshore School Division

The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Tuesday due to poor road conditions:

Gabrielle-Roy (Ile des Chênes)

Lagimodière (Lorette)

Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)

Réal Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly)

Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)

Saint-jean Baptiste

École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)

École Sainte Agathe

École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)

École Saint-Georges

Daycares and preschools:

Teulon Day Care & Teulon Day Care School-Age Program

Stonewall Childrens Center

Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndal

Balmoral Childcare Centre

Dugald Daycare

Buses:

All buses in Portage la Prairie School Division will not be running

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

