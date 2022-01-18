School closures and other cancellations in Manitoba for Tuesday

It’s a day of school closures in Manitoba due to blowing snow and icy road conditions Tuesday.
School Cancellations
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Seine River School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Hanover School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
The following DSFM’s schools will also be closed Tuesday due to poor road conditions:
- Gabrielle-Roy (Ile des Chênes)
- Lagimodière (Lorette)
- Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
- Réal Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly)
- Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
- Saint-jean Baptiste
- École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
- École Sainte Agathe
- École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
- École Saint-Georges
Daycares and preschools:
- Teulon Day Care & Teulon Day Care School-Age Program
- Stonewall Childrens Center
- Gillis Play and Learn Centre in Tyndal
- Balmoral Childcare Centre
- Dugald Daycare
Buses:
- All buses in Portage la Prairie School Division will not be running
Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.
