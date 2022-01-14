North Okanagan RCMP issue warning after rash of mailbox break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

Beware of possible mail theft.

That’s the message Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued on Friday after stating that a number of mailboxes in the region had been targeted by thieves.

According to police, since Jan. 1, there have been more than 10 reports of theft or attempted thefts from mailboxes throughout the North Okanagan.

“Community mailboxes, particularly in our more rural areas, often contain a large number of personal mailboxes, making them an attractive target for thieves,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“When one of these boxes are damaged or compromised, it can affect a lot of people and in addition to the inconvenience, stolen mail often contains personal information, which thieves use to commit other offences, such as identity theft and fraud.”

Police said, fortunately, there are ways residents can reduce the risk of having their mail stolen.

“Make it a habit to check and collect your mail daily,” said Terleski.

“If you are going to be away for an extended period of time, have a family member or friend collect it for you or have Canada Post place a hold on your mail delivery.”

The steps recommended by police include:

Collect your mail frequently, at least daily

Have someone collect your mail, newspapers or parcels while you are away

Put a hold on your mail if you are away for any extended period of time;

If you have an address change, notify the businesses you deal with, such as banks and insurance companies

If your mail fails to arrive, contact the sender(s) to ensure they have your correct mailing address

When shopping online, avoid having packages delivered to your front door.

If you are not home during the day, have the parcel shipped to your work address or to a post office

The RCMP is also encouraging neighbours to look out for each other, and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

