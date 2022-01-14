Winnipeg man charged in morning grocery store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after an armed robbery at a Portage Avenue grocery store Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the store, in the 900 block of Portage, around 9:30 a.m., where they were told by staff that a man had been seen leaving the store with stolen merchandise, and pointed a handgun at employees who followed him outside.

The suspect, 29, was arrested near Minto Street and Wolever Avenue, where all of the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Police said no firearm was located.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery using a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

