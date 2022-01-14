Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in morning grocery store robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 3:34 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is in custody after an armed robbery at a Portage Avenue grocery store Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the store, in the 900 block of Portage, around 9:30 a.m., where they were told by staff that a man had been seen leaving the store with stolen merchandise, and pointed a handgun at employees who followed him outside.

Read more: Winnipeg police look for ‘persons of interest’ in violent robbery

The suspect, 29, was arrested near Minto Street and Wolever Avenue, where all of the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Trending Stories

Police said no firearm was located.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery using a firearm, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021
