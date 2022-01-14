Menu

Canada

City of Kingston opens outdoor skating rinks

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 1:45 pm
Outdoor rinks in the City of Kingston will open this Saturday. View image in full screen
Outdoor rinks in the City of Kingston will open this Saturday. Darryn Davis / Global News

The City of Kingston has made use of the current cold snap, as some of the city’s outdoor skating rinks will open to the public over the weekend.

According to the city, the rinks at City Park, Victoria Park, McBurney Park, Polson Park and Woodbine will open on Saturday, while all secondary rinks will open at a later date.

Read more: Extreme cold warning issued for Kingston region

The city says there are no capacity limits in place, however, it does recommend keeping two metres distance.

Trending Stories

Hockey is allowed at the rinks.

Click to play video: 'Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’' Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’
Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau’s role in 1977 hockey movie ‘Slap Shot’ – Jan 5, 2022
