City of Kingston opens outdoor skating rinks

The City of Kingston has made use of the current cold snap, as some of the city’s outdoor skating rinks will open to the public over the weekend.
According to the city, the rinks at City Park, Victoria Park, McBurney Park, Polson Park and Woodbine will open on Saturday, while all secondary rinks will open at a later date.
The city says there are no capacity limits in place, however, it does recommend keeping two metres distance.
Hockey is allowed at the rinks.
