3 children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says

A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.

Sandy Lake First Nation Chief Delores Kakegamic says the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

She says three children ranging in age from about five to nine years old have died.

Kakegamic says the mother and three other children were able to escape and the children’s father was at work at the time.

She says the community is devastated.

Kakegamic says two planes with investigators, relief police officers and two coroners are set to come into the remote First Nation today.

More to come.