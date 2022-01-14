Menu

Canada

3 children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 1:27 pm
A file photo of the Office of the Fire Marshal for Ontario. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Office of the Fire Marshal for Ontario. Shallima Maharaj / File / Global News

A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.

Sandy Lake First Nation Chief Delores Kakegamic says the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

She says three children ranging in age from about five to nine years old have died.

Read more: An inside look at how Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal investigators probe blazes, explosions

Kakegamic says the mother and three other children were able to escape and the children’s father was at work at the time.

She says the community is devastated.

Kakegamic says two planes with investigators, relief police officers and two coroners are set to come into the remote First Nation today.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police tagontario fire marshal tagNishnawbe Aski police tagOntario house fire tagSandy Lake First Nation tagOntario First Nation house fire tagSandy Lake First Nation fire tagSandy Lake First Nation house fire tag

