Owner, president of Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club Jack Dominico dead at 82

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Dominico, the owner and president of the Toronto Maple Leaf Baseball Club, has died at 82.

The club shared the news in a post on its website on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leaf Baseball Club said Dominico died “peacefully” on Tuesday.

Read more: London Majors crowned IBL champions for the first time in 46 years

Jack Dominico Passes Away at 82. Statement From the Team: https://t.co/QR2LwhDB2E pic.twitter.com/W46VoBRDej — Toronto Maple Leafs (@IBLMapleLeafs) January 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Jack has become one of the more notable figures in Toronto sports history with induction to the Etobicoke Sports Hall of Fame, the North Bay Hall of Fame and most recently the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame (his official induction has been delayed due to COVID-19),” the site reads.

According to the club, Dominico bought the Maple Leafs baseball team in 1969 with his late wife Lynne.

“The Maple Leafs won eight championships under Dominico, including three championships in the ’80s,” the site reads.

Dominico was named a member of the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

The club said Dominico “leaves a legacy as the most successful and colourful owner in Intercounty Baseball League history. He will be greatly missed.”

If it wasn't for his devotion, his grit and his promotional ability, there might not be a Maple Leafs Baseball Club today. He will be missed. Sincere condolences to Jack's family, the entire baseball team family and to all those who knew him. — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Mayor John Tory shared his condolences in a series of tweets on Thursday, saying Dominico “WAS the personification of the Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club.”

“If it wasn’t for his devotion, his grit and his promotional ability, there might not be a Maple Leafs Baseball Club today,” Tory wrote. “He will be missed. Sincere condolences to Jack’s family, the entire baseball team family and to all those who knew him.”

In a tweet, the Intercounty Baseball League said it “mourns the loss of Dominico,” adding that he was an “IBL icon.”