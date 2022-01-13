Menu

Weather

Foggy morning prompts advisory for London, Ont. region

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 13, 2022 8:20 am
Dense, near-zero visibility fog in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, March 23, 2019. View image in full screen
Dense, near-zero visibility fog in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Les Knight, Global News

A fog advisory is in effect for London, Ont., and Middlesex County on Thursday morning with officials warning of potential visibility issues.

Environment Canada issued the advisory, stating that the fog is expected to continue “through late morning.”

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

In addition to reduced visibility within dense fog, officials state that it’s possible areas of black ice could form due to the fog and freezing temperatures.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the national weather agency was reporting “freezing fog” in London and a temperature of -1 C. The high is expected to reach 2 C, with an overnight low of -8 C.

The forecast calls for the fog to dissipate throughout Thursday morning, followed by a cloudy afternoon.

