Man suffers ‘serious’ injuries after suspected stabbing near Union Station: Toronto police

One man has been taken to hospital suffering from “serious” injuries after a suspected stabbing near Union Station, Toronto police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a stabbing in the Bay Street and Front Street West area just after 7 p.m. ET.

Officers said the man was found by a Toronto Transit Commission operator.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News the victim was transported to hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers are now searching the area.

