Crime

Man suffers ‘serious’ injuries after suspected stabbing near Union Station: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 8:25 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

One man has been taken to hospital suffering from “serious” injuries after a suspected stabbing near Union Station, Toronto police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received reports of a stabbing in the Bay Street and Front Street West area just after 7 p.m. ET.

Read more: ‘We just need to know why’: Woman stabbed while sleeping on Toronto transit bus

Officers said the man was found by a Toronto Transit Commission operator.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News the victim was transported to hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers are now searching the area.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video shows fatal fight at Kennedy Station in Toronto' Surveillance video shows fatal fight at Kennedy Station in Toronto
Surveillance video shows fatal fight at Kennedy Station in Toronto – Dec 9, 2021
