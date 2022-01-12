Menu

Canada

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP search for missing man from local First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 4:45 pm
Keith Racette.
Keith Racette. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing man from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Keith Racette, 26, was last spotted Jan. 6 at an Ebb and Flow home, and police said he hasn’t been active on social media since Dec. 29, 2021 — behaviour they say is unusual for him.

Read more: Winnipeg police search for missing 17-year-old

Racette is described as five-feet-five-inches tall and 196 lbs, with dyed blond hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Racette’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks' Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks
Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks – Dec 1, 2021
RCMP, missing person, Manitoba RCMP, Missing Man, Ebb and Flow First Nation, Ste Rose du Lac RCMP, man missing

