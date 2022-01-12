Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP search for missing man from local First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing man from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Keith Racette, 26, was last spotted Jan. 6 at an Ebb and Flow home, and police said he hasn’t been active on social media since Dec. 29, 2021 — behaviour they say is unusual for him.

Racette is described as five-feet-five-inches tall and 196 lbs, with dyed blond hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Racette’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

