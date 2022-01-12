2 additional people charged in 2020 central Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have been charged in connection with the November 2020 homicide of a 37-year-old man in north central Edmonton.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020, police were called to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 120 Avenue and 102 Street.

Darrin Dean Cross, 37, was found dead in the home.

An autopsy revealed Cross died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled homicide.

Police said Wednesday that 41-year-old Catherine Nichole Willier was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Police also announced that James Whyte, 54, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Late last year, police charged 45-year-old Sheldon Blyan with manslaughter with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.

Homicide investigators believe there may be more suspects involved in this case.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.