Crime

2 additional people charged in 2020 central Edmonton homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 4:24 pm
A home on 102 Street near 121 Avenue in Edmonton's Westwood neighbourhood was blocked off as police investigated a death in the home. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. View image in full screen
A home on 102 Street near 121 Avenue in Edmonton's Westwood neighbourhood was blocked off as police investigated a death in the home. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Global News

Two more people have been charged in connection with the November 2020 homicide of a 37-year-old man in north central Edmonton.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2020, police were called to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 120 Avenue and 102 Street.

Darrin Dean Cross, 37, was found dead in the home.

Read more: Man found dead in central Edmonton home victim of a homicide: EPS

An autopsy revealed Cross died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled homicide.

Police said Wednesday that 41-year-old Catherine Nichole Willier was taken into custody Tuesday night and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Police also announced that James Whyte, 54, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Late last year, police charged 45-year-old Sheldon Blyan with manslaughter with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.

Read more: Man charged with manslaughter, robbery in connection with 2020 killing in central Edmonton

Homicide investigators believe there may be more suspects involved in this case.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

