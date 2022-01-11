Police concerned after B.C. government employee goes missing in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they are describing as high-risk.

Ian Indridson, 54, was last seen Monday morning and it’s believed he may have gone to an area near the ocean, police said in a release.

He works with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General and was previously a longtime public affairs officer with the B.C. government.

Police said Indridson’s friends and family are very concerned for his safety.

He is described as Caucasian and five-feet-11 inches tall with a slim build. He has short, salt-and-pepper hair and is believed to be wearing black sweatpants and rubber boots.

If you see Indridson call 911. If you have any information about where he may be, call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1.

To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

