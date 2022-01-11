Menu

Canada

Police concerned after B.C. government employee goes missing in Victoria

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 4:26 pm
Ian Indridson was last seen on Jan. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Ian Indridson was last seen on Jan. 10, 2022. Victoria police

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they are describing as high-risk.

Ian Indridson, 54, was last seen Monday morning and it’s believed he may have gone to an area near the ocean, police said in a release.

He works with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General and was previously a longtime public affairs officer with the B.C. government.

Police said Indridson’s friends and family are very concerned for his safety.

He is described as Caucasian and five-feet-11 inches tall with a slim build. He has short, salt-and-pepper hair and is believed to be wearing black sweatpants and rubber boots.

Read more: B.C. police, first responders brace for staffing impacts of Omicron surge

If you see Indridson call 911. If you have any information about where he may be, call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1.

To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ian Indridson was last seen Jan. 10
Ian Indridson was last seen Jan. 10. Victoria police
