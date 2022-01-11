Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations approaching 2020 pandemic high

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting a notable increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours.

The 40-person increase brings the province to 418 COVID patients in hospital — 381 actively battling the virus — slightly fewer than the pandemic high of 445 patients on Dec. 5, 2020, which was before vaccines were available to Manitobans.

Three more people have been admitted to Manitoba ICUs with the virus, bringing that total to 42, public health officials said Tuesday.

Manitoba's reporting a net increase of 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three ICU patients today. The death toll has decreased by one, suggesting a data correction. Total hospitalizations/ICU now 418/42. Pandemic-highs: 444/79. 10,723 new vaccinations were also recorded. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 11, 2022

Virologist Jason Kindrachuk told 680 CJOB there are still a number of questions surrounding the future of restrictions, most of which are are a long way from getting answered.

“The question after Omicron is going to be where are we sitting in terms of population immunity, and can we now start to strategically pull back on some of the restrictions that we’ve had?

“Do we still see that things are maintained, or do we start to see where there’s still a threshold where we start to see those stresses come back?”

“I think probably the way Omicron is spread, we will see a fairly rapid peak. It’s the other side — we don’t know what that’s going to look like. ”

Manitobans continue to get vaccinations with just over 10,000 vaccinations recorded in the province Monday, a number that included around 1,200 first or second doses.

