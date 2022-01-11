Air service to Toronto returns to Kingston airport

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston has once again partnered with Toronto-based airline FLYGTA. The two held a partnership for a short time in 2020 for service to Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport.

Service to YGK airport will begin on Jan. 31.

“We are thrilled to be landing at Kingston Airport once again and look forward to expanding our service in the coming months,” said Chris Nowrouzi, CEO of FLYGTA Group.

FLYGTA serves a long list of cities throughout North and South America as well as Europe.

According to FLYGTA’s website, a one-way flight from Kingston to Billy Bishop Airport would cost roughly $90.

This is the second airline to ink a deal with Kingston’s airport in as many months. In December 2021, the city announced a partnership with PASCAN Aviation for service throughout Quebec and one location in Labrador.