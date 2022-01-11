Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air service to Toronto returns to Kingston airport

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 11:06 am
YGK airport has signed a deal with FLYGTA for passenger service to Toronto. View image in full screen
YGK airport has signed a deal with FLYGTA for passenger service to Toronto. Global News

The City of Kingston has once again partnered with Toronto-based airline FLYGTA. The two held a partnership for a short time in 2020 for service to Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport.

Service to YGK airport will begin on Jan. 31.

Read more: City of Kingston, Ont. lands Quebec-based regional air service

“We are thrilled to be landing at Kingston Airport once again and look forward to expanding our service in the coming months,” said Chris Nowrouzi, CEO of FLYGTA Group.

FLYGTA serves a long list of cities throughout North and South America as well as Europe.

Trending Stories

According to FLYGTA’s website, a one-way flight from Kingston to Billy Bishop Airport would cost roughly $90.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'TSB investigating a ‘runway excursion’ at Kingston airport' TSB investigating a ‘runway excursion’ at Kingston airport
TSB investigating a ‘runway excursion’ at Kingston airport – Dec 1, 2021

This is the second airline to ink a deal with Kingston’s airport in as many months. In December 2021, the city announced a partnership with PASCAN Aviation for service throughout Quebec and one location in Labrador.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston airport tagNorman Rogers Airport tagYgk Airport tagFLYGTA tagPascan Aviation tagfly gta airlines tagpassenger flights kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers