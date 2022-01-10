Rogers names new permanent CEO after family drama, board shakeup

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers Communications Inc. has appointed Tony Staffieri permanent president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Staffieri had been interim CEO since Nov. 16, when Rogers says its board of directors began an executive search.

Chairman Edward Rogers says the appointment puts the company in a strong position as it prepares for the closing and integration of Shaw Communications Inc. in the first half of 2022.

Staffieri, a former chief financial officer, replaces Joe Natale, who left the company in November amid a family squabble between Rogers and his mother and two sisters, who are also board members.

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge ultimately sided with Edward’s attempt to replace five directors who had defied his efforts to unilaterally make changes at the company.

Rogers said the board has “full confidence in Tony’s ability to lead Rogers as we move forward.”

“I remain focused on driving shareholder value with improved execution and completing the Shaw transaction to create one strong organization focused on delivering exceptional customer service and the best networks in Canada,” Staffieri said in a news release.