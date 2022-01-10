SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: City of Kitchener looks to assist local restaurants with outdoor patio options

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 4:20 pm
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. View image in full screen
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Last week, the province moved Ontario into a modified version of Step Two of the province’s reopening roadmap, in a move which once again shut down indoor dining.

The City of Kitchener says that the move has local restaurants looking into outdoor dining options and it says it is looking to assist local establishments with that.

Read more: Some gyms say they’ll open with exemption under Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions

“Our local restaurant owners continue to show their resiliency in the face of this pandemic,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“We know how hard these restrictions have been on restaurant operators and we’re doing everything we can to enable them to pivot — some with outdoor winter dining as an option.”

The city says those that are interested should visit its website for more information on what options remain available as well as the necessary licensing and approvals required to operate a patio.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener notes that in 2020, it was one of the first cities to expedite the approval process for patios, with some being granted in less than a day.

Read more: A list of the new COVID-19 measures that will take effect on Wednesday in Ontario

It says it is looking to quickly approve patios this winter as well.

“Over 100 Kitchener restaurants took advantage of the patio expansion program last season,” said Darren Becks, Kitchener’s manager of downtown development and innovation.

“We’re here to help and are doing everything we can to continue to provide quick approvals to ensure businesses can operate their patios.”

Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Omicron Surges in Ontario' Focus Ontario: Omicron Surges in Ontario
Focus Ontario: Omicron Surges in Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener council tagKitchener COVID news tagCity of Kitchener news tagKitchener restaurants outdoor dining tagKitchener winter patios tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers