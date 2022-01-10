Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest into deadly 2009 scaffolding collapse in Toronto set to begin Jan. 31

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2022 3:31 pm
ontario scaffolding accident christmas eve View image in full screen
The scene where five construction workers fell from around the 12th floor when scaffolding collapsed on Christmas Eve at 2757 Kipling Ave. Charla Jones / The Globe and Mail

TORONTO — A new date has been set for a coroner’s inquest into a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto more than a decade ago.

The inquest into the incident that killed Fayzullo Fazilov, Alexsandrs Bondarevs, Vladimir Korostin and Aleksey Blumberg was initially scheduled for May 2020 but was postponed.

It is now set to begin Jan. 31 and span a week. The inquest will be conducted by videoconference.

The four men, who worked for Metron Construction, fell 13 storeys to their deaths after the swing stage they were on suddenly collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coroner’s inquest to examine Toronto scaffolding collapse that killed 4 men

Another worker was seriously injured, and a sixth — who was tethered, as required under provincial law — was left hanging in mid-air but wasn’t hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The project manager, Vadim Kazenelson, survived after he managed to hold on to a balcony when the scaffolding fell.

He was later convicted of four counts of criminal negligence causing death and one of causing bodily harm after an Ontario court found he was aware that protections against falls were not in place.

Kazenelson was sentenced to 3 1/2 years behind bars and his appeal was unsuccessful.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagCoroner's Inquest tagMetron Construction tagtoronto scaffolding collapse tagToronto scaffolding collapse inquest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers