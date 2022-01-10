Confused about masking up against Omicron? Here’s a guide

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, so does masking up.

To remedy any confusion that might be surfacing around masks as the Omicron variant circulates, here’s a run-through of the different types available, how to use them correctly and where to find them.

Homemade cloth mask:

View image in full screen Homemade face masks. Getty Images

Ineffective if worn as a single layer.

If nothing else is available, Health Canada recommends they be worn as two tightly woven cloth layers with a filter between.

Ensure mask has a snug fit.

Wash hands before and after adjusting the mask, putting it on and taking it off.

Store in a clean paper or cloth bag between uses.

Wash in soapy water after each use.

Dispose of the filter layer after each use.

Available commercially.

Story continues below advertisement

Medical mask:

View image in full screen Medical masks. Getty Images

Somewhat effective on their own, but gaps on the side of the mask don’t provide the best seal.

Best worn with a cloth mask over top for proper fit.

Wash hands before and after adjusting the mask, putting it on and taking it off.

Store in a clean paper or cloth bag between uses.

Typically single-use, but can be reused until visibly damaged, dirty or damp.

Available commercially.

KN95 mask:

View image in full screen KN95 mask. Shane Gibson/Global News

Effective due to the fit and filtering capabilities.

Highly similar to the N95 respirator; the main difference between the two is the manufacturer.

Wash hands before and after adjusting the mask, putting it on and taking it off.

Store in a clean paper or cloth bag between uses.

Can be reused until visibly damaged, dirty or damp.

As of now, difficult to find in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

N95 respirator:

View image in full screen N-95 mask. The Canadian Press

Effective due to the fit and filtering capabilities.

Highly similar to the KN95 mask; the main difference between the two is the manufacturer.

Wash hands before and after adjusting the mask, putting it on and taking it off.

Store in a clean paper or cloth bag between uses.

Can be reused until visibly damaged, dirty or damp.

As of now, difficult to find in Winnipeg.

— with files from David Lao and Don Mitchell