‘Very frustrated’; temporary foreign worker stuck in limbo

An immigrant from Italy who is living in Kelowna, says he’s been stuck in limbo for months.

Danilo Pizzoleo, a 25-year-old from Grottaglie, a small province in southern Italy, immigrated to Canada with his brother in 2016.

“I left my county to give myself a chance to change my life with my family. I did it,” said Pizzoleo.

But the challenge for Pizzoleo? He was laid off from his job as a pizza cook due to COVID — and he’s been waiting to hear from the federal government about his work-visa extension.

He applied for the extension before the visa ran out, so his status as a temporary foreign worker is still valid.

The problem is he is only allowed to work for that one employer, which he can’t do after being laid off.

“It’s been 9 months already, and usually it takes 6 months to reach a decision. But I understand with COVID ( it could be delayed),” said Pizzoleo.

The pizza maker is also waiting for an answer about his permanent residency application. His brother has already received his.

“I can say frustrated, very frustrated. My brother got it … we applied at the same time, we came at the same time.”

Global News has reached out to the Federal Ministry of Immigration and Citizenship about Pizzoleo’s case.

Officials wrote in an email, “Mr. Pizzoleo is considered to have maintained status as a temporary foreign worker as his application for a work permit extension was received prior to the expiry of the existing permit.”

“Accordingly, Mr. Pizzoleo may continue to work under the same conditions of the existing permit until a decision is rendered on the extension application.”

So it seems Pizzoleo still can’t work anywhere else until he receives his new open work visa.

He says he’s been living off his life savings for over a year.