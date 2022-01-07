Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Journalist for Montreal online radio station killed on the job in Haiti

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Haiti prime minister rushed to safety as armed group opens fire' Haiti prime minister rushed to safety as armed group opens fire
Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry was rushed to safety as gunmen opened fire at an event celebrating the country’s independence. Video shows the prime minister and his entourage scrambling for cover outside the event, which marked the 218th anniversary of Haiti’s independence.

A Montreal-based online radio station says one of its journalists was killed on the job in Haiti on Thursday.

Radio Ecoute FM says John Wesley Amady, 32, was about to conduct an interview with a member of an armed group when he was shot and killed.

Read more: Haiti’s new prime minister survives weekend assassination attempt, office says

Station CEO Francky Attis said Fridayin an interview that the attack, which also killed another journalist, took place in the Laboule 12 area, near the capital Port-au-Prince.

He says Amady was a kind man who was able to cover stories in dangerous areas that other journalists couldn’t.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘The state doesn’t exist’: Gang violence in Haiti keeps aid at bay

Story continues below advertisement

Attis says he is calling for justice for Amady, who worked in Haiti for the radio station since 2018.

The attack was condemned by media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, which identified the other slain journalist at Wilguens Louissaint.

Click to play video: 'Fuel truck explosion in Haiti kills around 40 people: prime minister' Fuel truck explosion in Haiti kills around 40 people: prime minister
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Gun Violence tagHaiti tagReporters Without Borders taghaiti violence tagJohn Wesley Amady tagJohn Wesley Amady killed tagJournalist killed in Haiti tagJournalist shot and killed tagRadio Ecoute FM tagWilguens Louissaint. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers