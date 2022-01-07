Menu

Canada

Ontario renews scholarships in honour of Iran plane crash victims

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 4:20 pm
A mourner looks at the faces of the victims, during a memorial for the anniversary of flight PS752 in Edmonton on Friday, January 8, 2021. View image in full screen
A mourner looks at the faces of the victims, during a memorial for the anniversary of flight PS752 in Edmonton on Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

TORONTO — Ontario has renewed scholarships honouring the victims of the passenger jet that was downed in Iran two years ago.

All 176 people aboard a Ukraine International Airlines flight were killed after the plane was shot down by Iranian forces on Jan. 8, 2020.

More than 100 of those passengers had ties to Canada, including many in post-secondary institutions.

Ontario says it will fund $10,000 scholarships to 57 students.

Fifteen post-secondary institutions in the province lost students or faculty in the tragedy.

Premier Doug Ford says he hopes the scholarships will give some comfort to the victims’ families.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
