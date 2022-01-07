Ontario renews scholarships in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario has renewed scholarships honouring the victims of the passenger jet that was downed in Iran two years ago.

All 176 people aboard a Ukraine International Airlines flight were killed after the plane was shot down by Iranian forces on Jan. 8, 2020.

More than 100 of those passengers had ties to Canada, including many in post-secondary institutions.

Ontario says it will fund $10,000 scholarships to 57 students.

Fifteen post-secondary institutions in the province lost students or faculty in the tragedy.

Premier Doug Ford says he hopes the scholarships will give some comfort to the victims’ families.

