Teen charged in Hamilton police sex assault investigation at Waterdown District High

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teen is facing multiple charges in connection with a late 2021 sexual assault investigation at Waterdown District High School, according to Hamilton police

Detectives say a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and is facing 10 charges, including several of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The accused is set to appear in court in late February.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating reports of sexual assault at Waterdown District High

Detectives revealed the investigation in early October 2021 and said the examination was tied to individuals accusing a person of violence and harassment.

Several demonstrations were sparked in connection with the ordeal after an announcement from the school’s principal reiterating policy on appropriate dress at secondary school.

Story continues below advertisement

Students held protests in the following days in front of the school’s main entrance, including one in which students wore pyjamas.

Some suggested the announcement was “bad judgement” and unfairly targeted youth, particularly young girls who felt it was the equivalent of “victim-blaming.”