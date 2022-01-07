Candice Murley, popular Newfoundland TikToker, dies at 36

Send this page to someone via email

Candice Murley, a popular Newfoundland TikToker known for her cooking and dancing videos, died last week, her family announced in a GoFundMe campaign.

“We have received some news no one wants to hear, tonight we lost a huge part of our family, my sister Candice,” Murley’s sister, Marsha McEvoy, wrote on the donation page. “This was very unexpected, and our hearts are torn apart.”

According to an obituary, the 36-year-old died on Jan. 2 in her Lewin’s Cove, N.L. home. Her family did not share the cause of death.

“Candice’s passing came as a massive shock to our family and we are not financially prepared for it,” McEvoy wrote on the GoFundMe, explaining that the family will need help to cover the cost of the funeral.

Story continues below advertisement

Known by most as “Candi,” Murley loved to share videos of her dancing and cooking to TikTok, and often brought her cat, Stash, on camera for an appearance.

But her love for TikTok was second to her son, Maxwell, whom Murley loved “more than anything in this world.”

Murley had close to 45,000 followers, and between her two accounts had amassed more than 450,000 likes.

“Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way. She was full of energy and loved to dance and listen to her music,” McEvoy wrote.

“She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let’s not forget her scatter singing with her mic.”

View image in full screen GoFundMe. GoFundMe

McEvoy encouraged Murley’s fans to look back at her sister’s videos “and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had surpassed its goal of $15,000. Any additional money raised beyond the funeral costs will go into a trust for Murley’s son.