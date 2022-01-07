Call out for qualified firms for construction of new hospital in Weyburn

Send this page to someone via email

Weyburn, Sask., will be getting a new hospital to replace the existing one in the future but construction firms are needed.

The Saskatchewan government has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ), which is a call-out for qualified firms to design and construct the new hospital.

“We are pleased to be taking the next step toward an integrated model of care, bringing acute care and mental health services together,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley stated in a release. “This new facility will be more efficient and will ultimately provide better patient care for residents of Weyburn and area.”

The province says the new 35-bed hospital will be built on a greenfield site located on the north side of 5th Avenue North between Hamilton Street and 5th Street at 275 5th Ave. N.W.

“This is such an exciting announcement for our community and the entire region,” stated Education Minister and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan. “Our government has committed to investing in generational health care projects like the Weyburn Hospital and I am pleased to see this move forward today.”

The province says applicants who are short-listed through the RFQ will proceed to the second stage of procurement for the project: a request for proposals that is expected to open later this year and will be used to select a team to lead the project.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority acting vice-president of infrastructure, information and support stated he is looking forward to the progress on the project.

“The new facility will serve the residents of Weyburn and the surrounding area by ensuring access to expanded health care services as well as efficiencies made to existing services,” said Derek Miller.

