London Knights to play through rescheduled weekend amid OHL changes

There won’t be any fans in the stands, but the London Knights will still take to the ice this weekend as the Ontario Hockey League deals with a series of schedule changes tied to COVID-19.

Two games have been rescheduled and one has been postponed as the team, along with the rest of the league, grapples with new COVID-19 restrictions launched this week by the Ontario government.

Under the new restrictions, sport facilities and concert venues, such as Budweiser Gardens, the home of the Knights, are closed, meaning the OHL’s Ontario-based games will be played in front of no spectators.

On Friday, London is set to host the Flint Firebirds. The game has been rescheduled to now start at 7 p.m. Fans can listen to the game live on Global News Radio 980 CFPL with the pregame show starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s away game, set to be hosted by the Firebirds in Flint, Mich., has been postponed. There is no word on when that game will play out.

On Sunday, the Knights will take a trip up Highway 401 to visit the Kitchener Rangers. The game was originally set for 6 p.m., but will now start at 4 p.m. The game will also be aired on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, with the pregame show starting a half-hour before puck drop.

Despite the restrictions, fans will still have a chance to take part in a virtual 50/50 draw.

Provided through the London Knights Alumni Foundation, the fundraiser is a staple of Knights games, with proceeds going to Children’s Hospital, minor hockey associations, veterans support groups and other local initiatives.

The team says tickets will be available through Knights5050.com, with the winning number announced through the Knights’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

As of Friday morning, more than 40 games in the OHL have been postponed this season due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the league said in an online statement that it remains committed to playing out its 2021-22 season in light of the latest round of restrictions from the Ontario government.

“The OHL is currently in conversation with government and public health and will have further updates in this area in the very near future,” the statement added.

