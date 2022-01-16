Menu

Canada

Generosity among Canadian taxpayers at lowest point in 20 years: Fraser Institute study

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 6:34 pm
Wallets will take a hit in 2020 View image in full screen
Generosity has hit a low point as of late in Canada according to a recent study. Global News

Canadian generosity among tax filers is at its lowest point in roughly 20 years according to a the Fraser Institute.

The Institute has published a study examining how generous Canadians have been, based on the 2019 tax year.

Local charity giving out N95 masks to bereaved parents
Local charity giving out N95 masks to bereaved parents

The total percentage of Canadians donating to charity has fallen to 19 per cent from 25.5 per cent over the last 20 years.

Saskatchewan taxpayers ranked 4th in generosity, meaning 19 per cent of people gave an average value of just over $2,000.

Manitoba ranked 1st in percentage of tax filers donating to charity, while Albertan individuals donated the most overall at $2,875.

Read more: Flooding from burst pipe damages donated computers for Calgary kids in need

“Donating to charity has hit a 20 year low. We also found the shared income donated by Canadians, has hit the second-lowest point. So, this is very concerning especially for the most vulnerable people in our society,” said Fraser Institute Senior Economist Jake Fuss.

Fuss adds the decline undoubtedly limits the ability of Canadian Charities to Improve the quality of life in their communities and beyond.

 

 

 

