World

Texas toddler shoots mom, baby sibling in Walmart parking lot

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 4:27 pm
A file photo of a Walmart store. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Walmart store. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

A two-year-old Texas toddler shot her mother and baby sibling in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning, police say, after the child grabbed the gun from between the seat and centre console of her parents’ car.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 60 km southwest of Fort Worth.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm and a 18-month-old baby was shot in the leg.

Read more: 6 gunmen fire over 65 shots on busy Philadelphia street, injuring 6

The child’s father was standing outside the truck next to the driver’s side door and was not injured.

“The bullet went through soft tissue in the [younger child’s] leg, through the mother’s arm, and into her side in her chest area,” Granbury police said in a statement released through the city’s Facebook page.
Police said the mother was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the baby was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by ground.

The baby’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The mother’s injury is potentially more serious, but her current condition is not known at this time.

