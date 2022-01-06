Texas toddler shoots mom, baby sibling in Walmart parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A two-year-old Texas toddler shot her mother and baby sibling in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning, police say, after the child grabbed the gun from between the seat and centre console of her parents’ car.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 60 km southwest of Fort Worth.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm and a 18-month-old baby was shot in the leg.

The child’s father was standing outside the truck next to the driver’s side door and was not injured.

“The bullet went through soft tissue in the [younger child’s] leg, through the mother’s arm, and into her side in her chest area,” Granbury police said in a statement released through the city’s Facebook page

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the mother was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the baby was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by ground.

The baby’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The mother’s injury is potentially more serious, but her current condition is not known at this time.