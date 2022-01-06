Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2022 2:02 pm

The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday.

New Habs VP Jeff Gorton meets Montreal media and sets tone for new GM pick – Dec 3, 2021

Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Florida.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens shut out by the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0

The NHL previously postponed five Canadiens’ home games indefinitely due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions and the team is set to play its next game Jan. 12 in Boston.

Two Rocket games set for Friday and Saturday have also been postponed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
